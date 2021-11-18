Advertisement

Microchip success story: Dog found tied to tree in empty Woodway lot reunited with North Texas owners

Woodway Police say the little boy seen in this photo was very happy to be reunited with Finley.
Woodway Police say the little boy seen in this photo was very happy to be reunited with Finley.(Woodway Police Facebook)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A Woodway Animal Control officer on Wednesday found a chocolate Labradoodle tied to a tree in a vacant lot, and thanks to a microchip, was able to locate the dog’s owners in Grand Prarie, Texas!

Woodway Police said Finley the Labradoodle either got out or was taken from the yard in his North Texas home about a year ago and had not been heard of since.

Police do not know how Finley ended up in Woodway or where he has been hanging out.

“We do know he was glad to be back with his family,” police said.

“Thanks to the family who had their dog microchipped and to the residents who called in when they saw Finley tied to a tree.”

