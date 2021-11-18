Advertisement

MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial after bus incident

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The judge at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial banned MSNBC from the courthouse Thursday after police said they briefly detained a man who had followed the jury bus and may have tried to photograph jurors.

Judge Bruce Schroeder said the man had claimed to be working for MSNBC.

NBC News said the man was a freelancer who never contacted or intended to contact the jurors during deliberations and never intended to photograph them.

The jurors are anonymous by order of the court.

Schroeder said they were riding in a bus whose windows had been covered over to keep them from seeing any signs about the case.

Schroeder said the matter is under further investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Nicole Martinez was charged with assault causing bodily injury after she was caught on...
Temple Police arrest woman seen in video throwing soup at restaurant employee’s face
LEFT TO RIGHT: Isaiah Garvin, Destiny McCollum, and Tony Fisher.
Central Texas sheriff: Arrest of felons leads to recovery of $75K in stolen property
File Photo: Nolan Creek in Belton, Texas
More than 1.3-million gallons of sewage discharged into Nolan Creek, City of Belton says
McVade Jr.
Man trying to elude authorities in Central Texas crashes into 18-wheeler
Shirley Fricke has been dealing with water bill issues since February's winter storm. A busted...
Central Texas woman without water because of confusion over water bill after February’s winter storm

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2018 file photo, White nationalist Jason Kessler speaks at a rally near...
‘Unite the Right’ civil trial jurors hear closing arguments
Judge Bruce Schroeder said Thursday that MSNBC was banned from the Kyle Rittenhouse trial after...
Judge bans MSNBC from Rittenhouse trial
At issue was a piece of drone video that prosecutors showed to the jury in closing arguments in...
GRAPHIC: Rittenhouse jury resumes deliberating after 2nd mistrial bid
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Shooter Travis McMichael testifies Ahmaud Arbery never threatened him