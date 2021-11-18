North Texas authorities search for endangered missing persons

GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The Glenn Heights Police Department is searching for two missing women who were last seen together Tuesday evening.

They’re looking for April Carrier, 22, who is diagnosed with a cognitive disability.

She was last seen wearing black spandex pants with a white strips and pink Nike tennis shoes.

Police are also looking for Judith Tidwell, 22, also diagnosed with a cognitive disability.

She was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, khaki slacks and black and white Nike tennis shoes.

If you have any information, contact Glenn Heights Police Department at (972) 223 -3478.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.