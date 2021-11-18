Advertisement

North Texas authorities search for endangered missing persons

Glenn Heights Police are searching for Judith Tidwell, 22, and April Carrier, 22, who were last...
Glenn Heights Police are searching for Judith Tidwell, 22, and April Carrier, 22, who were last seen together on Tuesday.(Glenn Heights PD)
By Arlett Ramirez
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:14 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The Glenn Heights Police Department is searching for two missing women who were last seen together Tuesday evening.

They’re looking for April Carrier, 22, who is diagnosed with a cognitive disability.

She was last seen wearing black spandex pants with a white strips and pink Nike tennis shoes.

Police are also looking for Judith Tidwell, 22, also diagnosed with a cognitive disability.

She was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, khaki slacks and black and white Nike tennis shoes.

If you have any information, contact Glenn Heights Police Department at (972) 223 -3478.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Nicole Martinez was charged with assault causing bodily injury after she was caught on...
Temple Police arrest woman seen in video throwing soup at restaurant employee’s face
LEFT TO RIGHT: Isaiah Garvin, Destiny McCollum, and Tony Fisher.
Central Texas sheriff: Arrest of felons leads to recovery of $75K in stolen property
Police say the baby was not properly restrained in a car seat like the one seen in this FILE...
Texas baby fell out of open car door, struck and killed on road, police say
McVade Jr.
Man trying to elude authorities in Central Texas crashes into 18-wheeler
Baylor defensive lineman Rob Saulin (91) celebrates with fans after a 27-14 victory over...
Big 12 fines Baylor, issues public reprimand after fans stormed field before game was over

Latest News

In an effort to help Killeen ISD with bullying incidents outside school jurisdiction, City...
Killeen: City councilwoman and parents host town hall to discuss bullying
The U.S. Department of Education has launched an investigation into claims of racial and gender...
Department of Education investigates claims of racial, gender discrimination at North Texas school district
Shirley Fricke has been dealing with water bill issues since February's winter storm. A busted...
Central Texas woman without water because of confusion over water bill after February’s winter storm
Elderly Central Texas woman without water
Central Texas woman still dealing with devastation of February's winter storm