For some, Friday morning may feature the first freeze of the season

The strong cold front that blew through Central Texas Wednesday night has ushered in some of the coolest air of the winter season (so far). It may not feel like the coldest air Thursday thanks to cloudiness behind the front, but it’ll feel like it Friday morning as lows dip close to freezing for the first time in some spots! Morning clouds have helped to stop the skid and our temperatures are starting out warmer than they would be without the clouds. Thursday’s morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s should be slower to climb today thanks to the lingering clouds. Midday temperatures should remain in the mid-to-upper 50s with late-day highs, as some sunshine returns, reaching the low 60s. Gusty north winds are expected to pull the cooler air in beneath the cloud cover and north winds may get as high as about 30 MPH. Skies will clear late this afternoon and this evening and winds will go relatively calm allowing for temperatures to quickly cool off. We’ll start out Friday morning with temperatures in the mid-30s. Patchy frost is possible tomorrow morning too and some spots may even briefly reach the freezing mark. The first freeze of the year is possible and a freeze warning has been issued for McLennan, San Saba, Mills, Hamilton, Bosque, Hill, and Navarro Counties. Even if temperatures do drop below freezing, it’ll be a brief drop near and below 32°.

We’re expecting full sunshine all day long for our 32nd annual Food for Families food drive! You’ll want a jacket out the door if you’re donating early and you’ll probably want a jacket throughout the entire day since temperatures will start out chilly and then only reach the low-to-mid 60s. Thankfully the winds will be significantly lower so there won’t be a wind chill to talk about. We’re expecting temperatures to rebound to start the weekend ahead of another cold front arriving Sunday. Morning lows Saturday in the mid-40s should warm into the mid-70s with breezy south winds returning. Sunday’s cold front is now expected to arrive during the day and that should cut off the warming trend early. Temperatures in the morning in the mid-50s should only warm into the upper 60s for highs as the cooler air moves in. Highs start the week in the mid-60s Monday and Tuesday and then could potentially warm into the low 70s Wednesday. We’re still keeping an eye on a mid-week storm system that may move through Wednesday or on Thanksgiving. Temperatures behind the storm system should fall into the 50s and low 60s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday but the big question marks remain around the rain chances. As of now, every day, Wednesday through Saturday of next week, will have a chance for precipitation but the highest chances look to come on Thanksgiving itself. It’s not guaranteed that we’ll see the rain but you’ll want an alternate Thanksgiving plan in place if you normally dine outside.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.