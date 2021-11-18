Temple Police identifies man who escaped from police custody

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police on Thursday identified the man who escaped from police custody following a felony warrant arrest as Thomas Finto, 35.

Finto was arrested near Baylor Scott & White Temple Wednesday evening.

At the time he escaped, police said Finto “may still be wearing handcuffs.”

He is described as an Hispanic man, with a black shirt, black shorts and white shoes.

The photo of the suspect provided by authorities is from a previous arrest.

