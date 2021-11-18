Advertisement

Thoughtful teen looks for home

By Pete Sousa
Updated: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:47 AM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At 13-years old, and in foster care system for years, Caleb isn’t thinking about what he can get from a potential family but what he can bring.

“I think that helping people is important and when you get to know someone you can help them get through their problems,” he said.

The Texas native is beyond considerate and said he wants to be a therapist when he grows up.

But in the meantime, he loves nurturing and loving on animals, like he did a few weeks ago at Fuzzy Friends Animal Shelter in Waco for his shoot with KWTX.

He’s not just warm and fuzzy though.

“He’s really funny,” his case worker Jessica Haile noted.

“He has a quick wit, for sure.”

Haile said he also can adjust to almost any situation and should make a great fit for a family looking to adopt.

“He can just hangout, he’s really easy going,” she said.

But for now, he’s hanging out with a temporary family and would love to find one of his own.

“Having a family is just something that everybody deserves because some people don’t have families and I think they deserve to be loved and cared for like other people,” he explained.

Caleb certainly deserves a family but whatever comes his way, he’s wired to handle it.

“He’s so resilient, he’s had some ups and downs in his life, but he always bounces back.

Hopefully he’ll be bouncing back from a stint in foster care and into a life with a permanent family, where he’ll be able to help reach his full potential of helping others.

If you have an interest in helping Caleb find a home or getting involved in foster care or adoption call (254) 756-5571 or contact your local CPS office.

Remember, you need to be licensed to foster or adopt in Texas.

