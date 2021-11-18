Advertisement

Turner Behringer Development breaks ground on hotel revitalization project in Downtown Temple

By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Waco-based developer Turner Behringer Development on Wednesday held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new revitalization project at the historic Hawn Hotel and Arcadia Theater in downtown Temple.

Turner Behringer plans to transform the Hawn, Arcadia, and neighboring Sears buildings into an “urban adaptive reuse project.”

The revitalized buildings will feature residential apartments, commercial retail spaces, and a privately-owned and operated multi-purpose performance and events hall.

Turner Behringer plans to build 57 residential apartments in the Hawn and Sears buildings, including single and two-bedroom apartments.

The project will also include restored storefronts and ground-floor commercial spaces. The goal is to attract new restaurants, retail shops and office tenants to the area.

“More than ever, a community’s development and economic activity are dependent on the vibrancy of its downtown and the effect it has on the character and culture of the city,” said Turner Behringer Partner and Development Manager Cody Turner.

“The Hawn and Arcadia redevelopment, centered at the heart of downtown, represent a cultural landmark and a notable step in creating space for people to enjoy all this beautiful city has to offer.”

The revitalization project and construction of a new parking garage near the hotel are expected to be complete by Spring 2023.

