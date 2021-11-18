Advertisement

Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after 60 days in a coma, right before being taken off life support

By Talia Clarke
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) – A family in Maine say they were getting ready to pull their mom off life support when she suddenly woke up after being in a coma for 60 days battling COVID-19.

Bettina Lerman tested positive for COVID in September. The 69-year-old woman had underlying health conditions, including diabetes, and was unvaccinated against the virus.

She fell into a coma for more than a month. Her son, Andrew Lerman, said doctors were convinced she wasn’t going to make it.

The family had made funeral arrangements and were in the process of purchasing a headstone when Andrew says he got a call from doctors saying he needed to come to the hospital right away.

“He goes, ‘Well, your mother just woke up,’” Andrew Lerman said. “I literally dropped the phone. I was like, ‘What?’ I mean, because we were supposed to be terminating life support that day.”

He said his mom’s not out of the woods yet, but she is able to breathe on her own with some oxygen support.

“We give her words of encouragement every day,” he said. “We tell her to keep on fighting.”

His mom has plans to get vaccinated for COVID-19, Andrew Lerman added.

“I think the right thing to do is to get vaccinated,” he said. “So, if one of our family members gets it again, it won’t be that bad.”

Copyright 2021 WMTW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Nicole Martinez was charged with assault causing bodily injury after she was caught on...
Temple Police arrest woman seen in video throwing soup at restaurant employee’s face
LEFT TO RIGHT: Isaiah Garvin, Destiny McCollum, and Tony Fisher.
Central Texas sheriff: Arrest of felons leads to recovery of $75K in stolen property
File Photo: Nolan Creek in Belton, Texas
More than 1.3-million gallons of sewage discharged into Nolan Creek, City of Belton says
McVade Jr.
Man trying to elude authorities in Central Texas crashes into 18-wheeler
Shirley Fricke has been dealing with water bill issues since February's winter storm. A busted...
Central Texas woman without water because of confusion over water bill after February’s winter storm

Latest News

Thomas Finto
Temple Police identifies man who escaped from police custody
FILE — Thomas 15X Johnson, center, is booked as the third suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X,...
‘Fundamental justice:’ Judge clears 2 in Malcolm X slaying
The Dixon's family Golden Lab "Gus" went after the convicted felon Kequan Waller, who pulled a...
Dog miraculously survives bullet to the head in Tennessee
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand at the podium. Attorney Natalie Khawam and Lupe Guillen in the...
Family of slain Fort Hood soldier in D.C. to express support for Military Justice Improvement Act
At issue was a piece of drone video that prosecutors showed to the jury in closing arguments in...
GRAPHIC: Rittenhouse jury deliberates for third day without a verdict