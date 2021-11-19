Advertisement

18-wheeler that rolled in Falls County leaking ammonia; residents told to stay indoors

Waco Fire reports several injuries at the scene
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Injuries have been reported at the scene of an 18-wheeler wreck that resulted in an ammonia leak, the Waco Fire Department said on Twitter.

The wreck was reported Friday afternoon at FM 147 and 1240, the Falls County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

“This is a hazmat situation. If you live in this area we are urging you to stay in your house. The roadways are blocked stopping all traffic,” the sheriff’s office said.

Waco Fire is assisting the sheriff’s office, the Marlin Fire Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety with the regional hazmat response.

