18-year-old killed in train versus vehicle crash in Somerville
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Somerville ISD Superintendent Karla Sparks confirms the victim in Friday’s fatal train versus car crash was a student at Somerville High School.
The crash happened at Switchback Road and Highway 36. Somerville Police Chief Jake Sullivan said the victim was 18-years-old. No name has been released yet. Switchback Road is closed at this time.
Sparks said they will release students from Somerville High School at 12:30 p.m. Friday and counselors are available for any student who needs them. Buses will also run for high school students. The elementary and intermediate schools are on regular schedules.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.