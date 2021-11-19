Advertisement

18-year-old killed in train versus vehicle crash in Somerville

Switchback Road is shut down while police investigate a crash between a train and vehicle.
Switchback Road is shut down while police investigate a crash between a train and vehicle.(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Somerville ISD Superintendent Karla Sparks confirms the victim in Friday’s fatal train versus car crash was a student at Somerville High School.

The crash happened at Switchback Road and Highway 36. Somerville Police Chief Jake Sullivan said the victim was 18-years-old. No name has been released yet. Switchback Road is closed at this time.

Sparks said they will release students from Somerville High School at 12:30 p.m. Friday and counselors are available for any student who needs them. Buses will also run for high school students. The elementary and intermediate schools are on regular schedules.

