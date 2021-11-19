Advertisement

Early copy of the US Constitution sells for $41 million

By CNN
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:18 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the oldest surviving copies of the United States Constitution has a new owner.

Sotheby’s says it sold at an auction for $41 million Thursday.

The company says it was printed in 1787 for delegates of the Constitutional Convention and Continental Congress.

They had been drafting the document and their printers created 500 copies of the final, official edition.

Only a few are left and this copy is the only one with a private owner.

A group of cryptocurrency investors had pooled $40 million in an unsuccessful bid for the document.

Sotheby’s had expected to get up to $20 million for the copy.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Nicole Martinez was charged with assault causing bodily injury after she was caught on...
Temple Police arrest woman seen in video throwing soup at restaurant employee’s face
LEFT TO RIGHT: Isaiah Garvin, Destiny McCollum, and Tony Fisher.
Central Texas sheriff: Arrest of felons leads to recovery of $75K in stolen property
Marina Brinkman, Sophie Goodman, Kadie Hartman, and Katherine Hart were indicted Nov. 18 by a...
Grand Jury indicts Caldwell High students after victim allegedly forced to strip on school bus
Parts of Central Texas are under a Freeze Warning tonight
Freeze Warning Issued For Portions of Central Texas
File Photo: Nolan Creek in Belton, Texas
More than 1.3-million gallons of sewage discharged into Nolan Creek, City of Belton says

Latest News

An early copy of the United States Constitution sold for $41 million.
Early copy of US Constitution sells for $41 million
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
House moves toward OK of Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
House moves toward OK of Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill
During the traffic stop, the Trooper discovered 56 bundles of U.S. currency totaling $1,530,067...
Texas truck driver busted with $1.5M in cash; charged with money laundering