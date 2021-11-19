Falls County road reopened following deadly ammonia leak

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Fall County Sheriff Joe Lopez on Monday said the scene of a deadly wreck and ammonia leak is open and reminded drivers to beware of a cleanup crew still at the scene.

“Crash site is now open on 1240,” Lopez said in a Facebook post, “Please use caution. There is still a small cleanup crew on site.”

The wreck happened shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, November 19, near FM 147 and 1240.

The Falls County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the 18 wheeler died from exposure to anhydrous ammonia. An official with the sheriff’s office required hospitalization after that person was exposed to the anhydrous ammonia.

At the time of the wreck, the sheriff’s office blocked roads leading up to the crash site and urged residents to remain inside their homes during the “active hazmat situation.”

On Sunday, November 21, specialized crews were working to clear the wreck scene by pumping ammonia out of the semi before having it towed.

The name of the deceased driver has yet to be released. The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

A hazmat crew is working to contain an active ammonia leak at the scene of a deadly 18-wheeler rollover in Falls County and the public is being told to stay clear of the area near FM 147 and 1240 for “at least 24 hours.”

The wreck was reported shortly before 1 p.m. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the 18 wheeler died from exposure to anhydrous ammonia.

“One Official from the Falls County Sheriffs Office was exposed to the anhydrous ammonia but was transported immediately to a hospital and is reported to be doing well,” the sheriff’s office said.

“This is a hazmat situation. If you live in this area we are urging you to stay in your house. The roadways are blocked stopping all traffic,” the sheriff said earlier in the day.

Late Friday night, the sheriff’s office further urged area residents to “please continue to avoid the area on FM 1240. The roads are CLOSED on both ends. Do not go around barricades, including the county roads that are blocked.”

The sheriff’s office said the “hazmat in the area is very deadly. If you live in the area, keep in mind, there is nothing left behind that is worth losing your life.”

The Waco Fire Department is assisting the sheriff’s office, the Marlin Fire Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety with the regional hazmat situation.

