Advertisement

Food for Families fuels work all year for one local pantry

Every year, the Gatesville Care Center has just one goal for the Food for Families food...
Every year, the Gatesville Care Center has just one goal for the Food for Families food drive—to collect more food than the year before. This year, that means collecting more than half a million pounds of food.(KWTX)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Every year, the Gatesville Care Center has just one goal for the Food for Families food drive—to collect more food than the year before. This year, that means collecting more than half a million pounds of food.

Deral McWhorter, executive director of the care center, said during 2020, the pantry collected 507,774 pounds of food. That was the first time the pantry collected more than 500,000 pounds of food.

McWhorter said the pantry has started to see more people come back to the food pantry, especially since federal benefits ended. On average, the pantry has been helping more than 200 families a month.

McWhorter said at times, as many as one in seven Gatesville residents come to the pantry for help, and that’s part of why food for families is so important.

“That one day drive fuels us for the entire year,” McWhorter said. “Whether it’s donated or we get to buy it, that’s our program, is this food drive.”

McWhorter said the entire community comes together, all the way down to the elementary schoolers, who have been filling dozens of boxes with food. He said watching the community rally to donate to the pantry he food pantry is one of the best parts of the day.

“Not only do I not only am I competitive, and I like to top it, but these people are so self driven,” McWhorter said. “I am honest, when I tell you, it thrills me to no end to tell them that we beat our record because that, that puts a whole lot of joy in their heart.”

McWhorter said they hope to fill the shelves with all kinds of items—canned meats, tuna, chili, stew, chicken, canned vegetables, sugar, corn meal, pasta, pasta sauce, cereals, flour, baby food, peanut butter, dry beans, flour and rice.

Additionally, monetary donations are always appreciated.

The Gatesville Fire Department on 23rd Street is the collection point for the Gatesville Care Center. You can head to www.kwtx.com/foodforfamilies to find more information about other pantries participating or to make an online donation.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Nicole Martinez was charged with assault causing bodily injury after she was caught on...
Temple Police arrest woman seen in video throwing soup at restaurant employee’s face
LEFT TO RIGHT: Isaiah Garvin, Destiny McCollum, and Tony Fisher.
Central Texas sheriff: Arrest of felons leads to recovery of $75K in stolen property
File Photo: Nolan Creek in Belton, Texas
More than 1.3-million gallons of sewage discharged into Nolan Creek, City of Belton says
McVade Jr.
Man trying to elude authorities in Central Texas crashes into 18-wheeler
Shirley Fricke has been dealing with water bill issues since February's winter storm. A busted...
Central Texas woman without water because of confusion over water bill after February’s winter storm

Latest News

The holidays are right around the corner, but the largest single-day food drive in the state is...
Supply chain issues affecting local pantry ahead of holidays
The McGregor Mirror has started publishing again after a couple bought the paper. The Mirror...
Central Texas community gets its newspaper back as new owners revive McGregor Mirror
Thomas Finto
Temple Police identifies man who escaped from police custody
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand at the podium. Attorney Natalie Khawam and Lupe Guillen in the...
Family of slain Fort Hood soldier in D.C. to express support for Military Justice Improvement Act