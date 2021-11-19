Food for Families fuels work all year for one local pantry

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Every year, the Gatesville Care Center has just one goal for the Food for Families food drive—to collect more food than the year before. This year, that means collecting more than half a million pounds of food.

Deral McWhorter, executive director of the care center, said during 2020, the pantry collected 507,774 pounds of food. That was the first time the pantry collected more than 500,000 pounds of food.

McWhorter said the pantry has started to see more people come back to the food pantry, especially since federal benefits ended. On average, the pantry has been helping more than 200 families a month.

McWhorter said at times, as many as one in seven Gatesville residents come to the pantry for help, and that’s part of why food for families is so important.

“That one day drive fuels us for the entire year,” McWhorter said. “Whether it’s donated or we get to buy it, that’s our program, is this food drive.”

McWhorter said the entire community comes together, all the way down to the elementary schoolers, who have been filling dozens of boxes with food. He said watching the community rally to donate to the pantry he food pantry is one of the best parts of the day.

“Not only do I not only am I competitive, and I like to top it, but these people are so self driven,” McWhorter said. “I am honest, when I tell you, it thrills me to no end to tell them that we beat our record because that, that puts a whole lot of joy in their heart.”

McWhorter said they hope to fill the shelves with all kinds of items—canned meats, tuna, chili, stew, chicken, canned vegetables, sugar, corn meal, pasta, pasta sauce, cereals, flour, baby food, peanut butter, dry beans, flour and rice.

Additionally, monetary donations are always appreciated.

The Gatesville Fire Department on 23rd Street is the collection point for the Gatesville Care Center. You can head to www.kwtx.com/foodforfamilies to find more information about other pantries participating or to make an online donation.

