Advertisement

Inflation and severe weather expected to impact coffee prices

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trouble is brewing for coffee lovers and that next cup of magic java beans may cost a little more, thanks to inflation and extreme weather.

Coffee prices have jumped to the highest level since 2012, causing a panic in the financial market.

Part of the problem is a severe drought and frost conditions that are currently sweeping across Brazil, which is the world’s largest coffee supplier.

The price of coffee could be affected, thanks to a drought and severe weather conditions across...
The price of coffee could be affected, thanks to a drought and severe weather conditions across Brazil.(CNN)

The consumer inflation report shows there is some good news.

Although coffee prices are rising, they haven’t increased as much as other items.

Starbucks and other companies buy products far in advance, which allows them to keep prices in check, for now.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Nicole Martinez was charged with assault causing bodily injury after she was caught on...
Temple Police arrest woman seen in video throwing soup at restaurant employee’s face
Marina Brinkman, Sophie Goodman, Kadie Hartman, and Katherine Hart were indicted Nov. 18 by a...
Grand Jury indicts Caldwell High students after victim allegedly forced to strip on school bus
Parts of Central Texas are under a Freeze Warning tonight
Freeze Warning Issued For Portions of Central Texas
During the traffic stop, the Trooper discovered 56 bundles of U.S. currency totaling $1,530,067...
Texas truck driver busted with $1.5M in cash; charged with money laundering
LEFT TO RIGHT: Isaiah Garvin, Destiny McCollum, and Tony Fisher.
Central Texas sheriff: Arrest of felons leads to recovery of $75K in stolen property

Latest News

President Joe Biden arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a physical...
Biden undergoes routine colonoscopy, Harris briefly in power
Julia Bonin was driving her son to school when she saw three individuals at Doheny State Beach...
Mother’s gut instincts tip off law enforcement to location of Noah and Amber Clare
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse prosecutors argue against mistrial as jury meets
A Trump appointee, Louis DeJoy became a political lightning rod during the 2020 elections as...
Biden to replace 2 DeJoy allies on US Postal board