Killeen: Food insecurity among military families leads local food pantry to help

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - As Food For Families begins at KWTX, a common problem that many are unaware of is food insecurity amongst military families.

With inflation rising in gas prices and the cost of food, it’s hard for thousands of families to put food on the table.

“My spouse lost their job and that was really hard for us because we had rent that was due, all sorts of bills that started to pile up,” said Sergeant Connor Davis with the 89th military police brigade.

“It’s hard to deal with that sometimes. A big problem is just the embarrassment of when you find yourself in a hard situation, it can be hard to ask for the help you need.”

While the Pentagon and Defense Department are working to allocate more money for these families in food stamps and a housing allowance, Raymond Cockrell with the Killeen Food Care Center says events like Food For Families make a huge difference.

“Some people don’t like to think that this problem exists,” he said.

“However, every year, about 20% of our total clients, around 80,000, are military related.”

Thankfully, the Army provided Davis a loan. His chain of command also helped provide meals through the food care center. After seeing such kindness, he started volunteering too; and encourages everyone to give back because you never know who it may help.

“Seeing people get the help they need really matters to me,” he said.

“People out here will always help you and you definitely see that with programs like this.”

