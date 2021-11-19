Phenomenal but cool weather on this Food for Families Friday!

Our 32nd annual Food for Families food drive kicks off with some chilly temperatures but some warmer weather is on the horizon this weekend. Many spots have avoided reaching the freezing mark this morning, however some patchy frost is still possible thanks to morning lows dipping into the mid-30s. We’re expecting wall-to-wall sunshine today which will steadily raise our temperatures into the upper 50s by the lunch hour with late-day highs reaching the low-to-mid 60s! Temperatures remain cool overnight but we’ll likely only see temperatures fall into the mid-40s Saturday morning. Saturday’s afternoon highs are expected to quickly warm up into the mid-70s as gusty south winds return ahead of our next cold front. Our next cold front arrives Sunday during the day. We’re expecting partly-to-mostly cloudy skies with highs getting close to 70°. Most may stay below 70° as slightly cooler air moves in from the north. Sunday’s front only brings a 20% chance of rain so most will stay dry.

The small drop in temperatures will Sunday’s front will drop highs into the mid-60s Monday but they’ll warm back into the upper 60s and low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. We’re still anticipating a storm system to swing through the Southern Plains late next week and the bullseye is unfortunately right on Thanksgiving. Rain chances are near 20% Wednesday to cover the low chance the storm system arrives earlier than anticipated. However, the storm system seems pretty locked in for a Turkey Day arrival. The forecast is subject to change so don’t go changing your plans just yet. Right now it looks like isolated morning showers may turn more widespread into the afternoon and potentially the evening too. Highs are expected to reach the mid-60s but some forecast models are taking the cold front through during the morning. If that were to happen, daytime temperatures would drop into the 50s and rain chances would still remain high. Rain chances are currently capped at 50% since we’re still about a week away from the system and there’s time for the forecast to (hopefully) change.

