Robinson Family Farm donates more than $25K to Ronald McDonald House in Temple

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Ronald McDonald House in Temple received a huge donation of more than $25,000 thanks to the popularity of a local family farm that’s known for its Christmas trees.

The Robinson Family Farm in Temple presented the non-profit, which houses families of sick children and provides other resources, with a check this week for $21,136.

That big donation came on the heels of a nearly $4,000 donation by the family farm following the success of its Easter celebration.

The Robinson Family Farm, owned by Helen and Brian Robinson, raised the money by inviting food trucks to the property during Easter and for their fall pumpkin patch. It then donated a portion of the money raised from the food truck sales.

“We wanted to make sure that we gave back to the community,” Helen said. “Not only did we want to help support those small families and their food truck businesses, but we also want to support the much larger community.”

The Ronald McDonald House in Temple said thanks to the generosity of the farm and its supporters, many families will be helped during the holiday season and beyond.

“It takes about $120 to host one family at the local Ronald McDonald House each night,” said Shannon Gowan, the executive director. “Through the Robinson’s generosity, RMH Temple can provide about 170 overnight stays to families with sick children.”

The Robinson Family said choosing the nonprofit was extremely personal to them. Helen grew up working as a manager at a McDonald’s and became familiar with its charities early on.

And then in 2019, the husband and wife found themselves in a medical situation they never imagined.

Brian developed Guillain Barre Syndrome, a rare disorder in which your body’s immune system attacks your nerves. He ended spending 103 days at Scott & White Hospitals in both Waco and Temple.

Brian Robinson in the hospital (Courtesy Photo)

While it wasn’t a Ronald McDonald house that helped them out, they say they got a glimpse at what families go through when afflicted by an illness.

“I saw my wife sleeping on couches,” Brian said. “And it just really makes me think of the parent that has that kind of stress with sick children.”

“A couple of years ago, Brian and I both endured a very long hospital stay and we know what that experience can look like, how stressful it can be,” Helen added.

“So, the fact that Ronald McDonald House shares a lot of the same belief and values as we do, it only made sense to choose them as the recipient of those proceeds that we have collected from our food trucks.”

The Robinson Family Farm is opened periodically throughout the year.

It will open this weekend for the Christmas tree and wreath season starting Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The hours following will be Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and then Monday through Friday 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On Thanksgiving, they will open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Black Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Robinsons say they’ve grown from offering around 500 trees five years ago to around 1,700 this year.

Robinson Family Farms Christmas trees (Courtesy Photo)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.