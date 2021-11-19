Advertisement

Supply chain issues affecting local pantry ahead of holidays

By Hannah Hall
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The holidays are right around the corner, but the largest single-day food drive in the state is even closer. Pantries around Central Texas rely on the day to prepare for the increased need many see around this time of year.

Helping Hands Ministry in Belton said Food for Families is their biggest donation of the year, both in terms of food and money. The pantry is hoping the food drive will help fill their shelves, especially as they’re facing supply chain challenges.

“It’s been really hard for us to source some things,” said Bekah Prince, director of operations. “If people have the money to go out or to give, like to go shopping and bring it to us, it really helps us bless our clients.”

Prince said they are looking for staples—things like canned chicken and tuna, ravioli, along with items like canned vegetables and fruits.

Prince said supply chain issues are making it hard for them to holiday foods—things like french fried onions and marshmallows. While they’re able to buy those items at the grocery store, Prince said they can’t purchase them in bulk.

She said Food for Families donations can help fill some of those gaps.

“It provides so much food and let’s start out the new year with a full pantry with a lot of things that we usually wouldn’t be able to get,” Prince said. “It’s a lot of treats when they come back, like fun things that we don’t always have.”

If you’d like to donate to Helping Hands Ministry, you can drop off food or money to their location on Holland Road in Belton or head to www.kwtx.com/foodforfamilies to find other pantries participating, or to donate online.

