U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in deadly Waco shooting

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force on Thursday arrested Justin Angel Hernandez, 19, a suspect in a Waco murder investigation, on an unrelated warrant.

After the arrest, investigators obtained an additional arrest warrant for Hernandez charging him with capital murder for the killing of Israel Martinez, 22.

At about 10:20 p.m. on September 19, 2021, Waco Police officers were called to the 2200 block of Gurley Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Martinez dead from a gunshot wound.

Hernandez remains in custody, according to online jail records.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.