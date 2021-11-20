Advertisement

2 dead, 2 critical after Andrews ISD band bus crash in Big Spring

By Amber Stegall
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KCBD) - An Andrews ISD band bus was involved in a fiery crash in the westbound lanes of an I-20 service road Friday afternoon in Big Spring.

Texas DPS says two adults have died and two students are in critical but stable condition. One adult who was on the bus, and the driver of the vehicle that struck the bus have both died.

Three of the patients were flown to UMC.

Andrews ISD released a statement Friday evening confirming that members of the marching band were on board but said “all kids are accounted for and being treated.” Our partner station reports that all Andrews students who were being treated at SMMC in Big Spring have been released and reunited with their families.

DPS officials say a vehicle driving the wrong way on the I-20 service road at Mile Marker 179 crashed head-on with the bus. The crash is on the east side of Big Spring.

Motorists traveling through Big Spring on I-20 need to be aware of the traffic and avoid the area if possible. Due to the severity of the crash, it is expected to have lanes closed for hours.

We don’t yet know how many students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

According to Andrews ISD, Friday night’s game versus Springtown has been canceled until further notice.

