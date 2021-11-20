AstroWorld disaster leads local venue to focus on security

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As the Backyard Bar and Grill prepare for a major concert tomorrow featuring artists Nelly and Harper Grace, the horrible events at the AstroWorld festival earlier this month has the venue prioritizing safety.

After 10 people were killed and dozens injured at a Travis Scott concert during the festival, Owner Chris Cox knew his business had to take the initiative for their concert Sunday evening

“If you don’t stop the initial problem, it’s like pouring gas on a fire,” he said.

“When a group of people get rowdy and don’t follow the rules, sometimes accidents can happen. Maybe they didn’t have enough security. Maybe they didn’t have it set up correctly and when you get 50,000 people heading in one direction, you’re in trouble.”

To keep any trouble at bay, they have hired extra security guards and encouraged employees to keep a close eye on all activity. There will also be a railing creating a safe space in between the stage and the audience. This allows security to monitor everyone in front to make sure that no one is pressed against the railing.

“There’s never been a bad issue here, and I’d love that to continue,” said Bartender Chad Pack.

“We’re not gonna let people get injured and get themselves hurt. Obviously, we’re gonna go in and remove the situation, clear the area as best as we can and escort the people out.”

Waco police also plan to heavily patrol the area in case any extra assistance is needed. While organizers want everyone to have fun at the concert, safety remains the top priority above anything else.

“It spreads like wildfire and if you don’t stop it and get that person out of there, the next thing you know there’s another, then another,” Cox said.

“Before you know it, you’ve got a problem.”

