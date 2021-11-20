Advertisement

AstroWorld disaster leads local venue to focus on security

(Courtesy Photo from Backyard Bar & Grill)
(Courtesy Photo from Backyard Bar & Grill)(Backyard Bar and Grill)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As the Backyard Bar and Grill prepare for a major concert tomorrow featuring artists Nelly and Harper Grace, the horrible events at the AstroWorld festival earlier this month has the venue prioritizing safety.

After 10 people were killed and dozens injured at a Travis Scott concert during the festival, Owner Chris Cox knew his business had to take the initiative for their concert Sunday evening

“If you don’t stop the initial problem, it’s like pouring gas on a fire,” he said.

“When a group of people get rowdy and don’t follow the rules, sometimes accidents can happen. Maybe they didn’t have enough security. Maybe they didn’t have it set up correctly and when you get 50,000 people heading in one direction, you’re in trouble.”

To keep any trouble at bay, they have hired extra security guards and encouraged employees to keep a close eye on all activity. There will also be a railing creating a safe space in between the stage and the audience. This allows security to monitor everyone in front to make sure that no one is pressed against the railing.

“There’s never been a bad issue here, and I’d love that to continue,” said Bartender Chad Pack.

“We’re not gonna let people get injured and get themselves hurt. Obviously, we’re gonna go in and remove the situation, clear the area as best as we can and escort the people out.”

Waco police also plan to heavily patrol the area in case any extra assistance is needed. While organizers want everyone to have fun at the concert, safety remains the top priority above anything else.

“It spreads like wildfire and if you don’t stop it and get that person out of there, the next thing you know there’s another, then another,” Cox said.

“Before you know it, you’ve got a problem.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the traffic stop, the Trooper discovered 56 bundles of U.S. currency totaling $1,530,067...
Texas truck driver busted with $1.5M in cash; charged with money laundering
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after Andrews band bus crash in Big Spring
File Graphic
Truck driver exposed to ammonia after 18-wheeler rollover in Central Texas dies
Marina Brinkman, Sophie Goodman, Kadie Hartman, and Katherine Hart were indicted Nov. 18 by a...
Grand Jury indicts Caldwell High students after victim allegedly forced to strip on school bus
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Saturday Evening FastCast
Man stabbed in Door Dash delivery gone wrong
Local Door Dash delivery gone wrong
This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts...
Local nonprofit gives over 100 turkeys away
People wait in line to vote at Audelia Road Branch Library on the first day of early voting in...
Gov. Greg Abbott, GOP leaders allocate $4 million to fund county-level election audits