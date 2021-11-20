Advertisement

Colin Kaepernick wants change in the system after Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

Colin Kaepernick, co-creator of the Netflix dramatic limited series "Colin in Black and White,"...
Colin Kaepernick, co-creator of the Netflix dramatic limited series "Colin in Black and White," poses at the premiere of the series, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - Colin Kaepernick took to Twitter to express his opinion about the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. The former NFL player said the verdict shows the criminal justice system is broken.

He also called the 18-year-old a “white supremacist” who benefitted from an institution based on white supremacy.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges filed against him after jurors finalized their deliberations on Friday. The verdict sparked outrage amongst many people in the country.

Kaepernick has been known for speaking out against social injustices since the national anthem demonstration in 2016, and when he called for the police institution to be abolished after the death of Breonna Taylor.

President Joe Biden spoke about the verdict saying he stands by their decision.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the traffic stop, the Trooper discovered 56 bundles of U.S. currency totaling $1,530,067...
Texas truck driver busted with $1.5M in cash; charged with money laundering
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after Andrews band bus crash in Big Spring
File Graphic
Truck driver exposed to ammonia after 18-wheeler rollover in Central Texas dies
Marina Brinkman, Sophie Goodman, Kadie Hartman, and Katherine Hart were indicted Nov. 18 by a...
Grand Jury indicts Caldwell High students after victim allegedly forced to strip on school bus
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
Fox says it did not pay for Rittenhouse film and interview
FastCast
Brady's Saturday Evening FastCast
Kyle Rittenhouse, center, enters the courtroom with his attorneys Mark Richards, left, and...
Rittenhouse lawyers’ trial playbook: Don’t ‘crusade,’ defend
An Atlanta traveler snapped a photo of fellow passengers standing outside on the tarmac after a...
Accidental gun discharge creates chaos at Atlanta airport
Man stabbed in Door Dash delivery gone wrong
Local Door Dash delivery gone wrong