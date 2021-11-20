Advertisement

Generosity of Central Texans on display during Food for Families 2021

Food For Families 2021 in Central Texas
Food For Families 2021 in Central Texas
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Food For Families is an annual project for the Longhorn Council, Boy Scouts of America, H.E.B. Grocery Company, and KWTX News 10.

Together with food pantries all across Central Texas, this one-day food drive collects non-perishable food and stocks the shelves of area food banks and pantries beyond the holiday season.

PHOTO GALLERY: FOOD FOR FAMILIES 2021

Caption

On the Friday before Thanksgiving, volunteers collect food in the nine counties in the largest one-day food drive in Texas.

All donated food serves the people in the county in which it was collected.

Central Texans have generously donated food and money totaling more than one million pounds each year for the past seven years.

In 2020 alone, 2,644,406 pounds of food was collected.

