Advertisement

Keeping an eye on Thanksgiving rain chances

By Brady Taylor
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 3:25 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a cool start to the morning, temperatures will warm quickly as we head into Saturday’s afternoon. Highs will make it into the mid-70s as gusty south winds return ahead of our next cold front. Our next cold front arrives Sunday during the day. We’re expecting partly-to-mostly cloudy skies with highs getting close to 70°. Most may stay below 70° as slightly cooler air moves in from the north. Sunday’s front only brings a 20% chance of rain so most will stay dry.

The small drop in temperatures will Sunday’s front will drop highs into the mid-60s Monday but they’ll warm back into the upper 60s and low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. We’re still anticipating a storm system to swing through the Southern Plains late next week and the bullseye is unfortunately right on Thanksgiving. Rain chances are near 20% Wednesday to cover the low chance the storm system arrives earlier than anticipated. However, the storm system seems pretty locked in for a Turkey Day arrival. The forecast is subject to change so don’t go changing your plans just yet. Right now it looks like isolated morning showers may turn more widespread into the afternoon and potentially the evening too. Highs are expected to reach the mid-60s but some forecast models are taking the cold front through during the morning. If that were to happen, daytime temperatures would drop into the 50s and rain chances would still remain high. Rain chances are currently capped at 50% since we’re still about a week away and there is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the traffic stop, the Trooper discovered 56 bundles of U.S. currency totaling $1,530,067...
Texas truck driver busted with $1.5M in cash; charged with money laundering
Marina Brinkman, Sophie Goodman, Kadie Hartman, and Katherine Hart were indicted Nov. 18 by a...
Grand Jury indicts Caldwell High students after victim allegedly forced to strip on school bus
File Graphic
Truck driver exposed to ammonia after 18-wheeler rollover in Central Texas dies
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Parts of Central Texas are under a Freeze Warning tonight
Freeze Warning Issued For Portions of Central Texas

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Saturday FastCast
FastCast
Keeping an eye on Thanksgiving rain chances
FastCast
Brady's Friday Evening FastCast
KWTX Fastcast Images
Phenomenal but cool weather on this Food for Families Friday!