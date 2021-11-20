Advertisement

Local Door Dash delivery gone wrong

Man stabbed in Door Dash delivery gone wrong
Man stabbed in Door Dash delivery gone wrong(KWTX)
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple police are investigating a local door dash delivery gone wrong.

Authorities say they responded to a fight between the delivery driver and his customer Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. near Robinhood Drive and Shallow Ford Road.

According to police a man was stabbed and taken to the hospital.

While in route to the stabbing, officers say they received a second call about a second stabbing in the 2800 block of Lilac Lane.

Police say they believe both stabbings were related.

The victim’s condition from the second stabbing is unknown.

No arrests have been made, and the case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the traffic stop, the Trooper discovered 56 bundles of U.S. currency totaling $1,530,067...
Texas truck driver busted with $1.5M in cash; charged with money laundering
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after Andrews band bus crash in Big Spring
File Graphic
Truck driver exposed to ammonia after 18-wheeler rollover in Central Texas dies
Marina Brinkman, Sophie Goodman, Kadie Hartman, and Katherine Hart were indicted Nov. 18 by a...
Grand Jury indicts Caldwell High students after victim allegedly forced to strip on school bus
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial

Latest News

This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts...
Local nonprofit giving over 100 turkeys away
People wait in line to vote at Audelia Road Branch Library on the first day of early voting in...
Gov. Greg Abbott, GOP leaders allocate $4 million to fund county-level election audits
The State Board of Education expanded curriculum standards to include birth control in addition...
State Board of Education approves one sex ed textbook for Texas middle school students
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after Andrews band bus crash in Big Spring