TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple police are investigating a local door dash delivery gone wrong.

Authorities say they responded to a fight between the delivery driver and his customer Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. near Robinhood Drive and Shallow Ford Road.

According to police a man was stabbed and taken to the hospital.

While in route to the stabbing, officers say they received a second call about a second stabbing in the 2800 block of Lilac Lane.

Police say they believe both stabbings were related.

The victim’s condition from the second stabbing is unknown.

No arrests have been made, and the case is still under investigation.

