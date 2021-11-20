Local nonprofit giving over 100 turkeys away

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Tallist promotion, a local nonprofit, is giving away over 100 turkeys today in Killeen.

According to Peter Minott, the organization’s founder, this is their 2nd annual turkey giveaway.

Volunteers will be out at Ava’s Caribbean Restaurant on west Stan Schlueter Loop until 2:30 p.m. giving away the turkeys.

They are first-come first serve, and free to anyone.

