Local nonprofit giving over 100 turkeys away

This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts...
This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important.((AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File))
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Tallist promotion, a local nonprofit, is giving away over 100 turkeys today in Killeen.

According to Peter Minott, the organization’s founder, this is their 2nd annual turkey giveaway.

Volunteers will be out at Ava’s Caribbean Restaurant on west Stan Schlueter Loop until 2:30 p.m. giving away the turkeys.

They are first-come first serve, and free to anyone.

