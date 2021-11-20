Advertisement

Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home

By WYFF Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:39 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, S.C. (CNN) - A man on the United States Marshals 15 Most Wanted list was found dead in a house in South Carolina.

Frederick Cecil McLean, 70, had been on the run for more than 16 years. He was wanted in California for allegedly sexually assaulting eight girls. One of them said McLean assaulted her about 100 times.

A neighbor went to check on him earlier this month and found his decomposing body.

An autopsy confirmed his identity.

McLean had been living there for 15 years under the alias James Fitzgerald.

Authorities say before that, he used other aliases and lived in Poughkeepsie, New York, and another town in South Carolina.

The coroner says he likely died in July of natural causes, but the exact cause of death is pending.

Police do not suspect foul play.

Copyright 2021 WYFF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Nicole Martinez was charged with assault causing bodily injury after she was caught on...
Temple Police arrest woman seen in video throwing soup at restaurant employee’s face
During the traffic stop, the Trooper discovered 56 bundles of U.S. currency totaling $1,530,067...
Texas truck driver busted with $1.5M in cash; charged with money laundering
Marina Brinkman, Sophie Goodman, Kadie Hartman, and Katherine Hart were indicted Nov. 18 by a...
Grand Jury indicts Caldwell High students after victim allegedly forced to strip on school bus
Parts of Central Texas are under a Freeze Warning tonight
Freeze Warning Issued For Portions of Central Texas
File Graphic
Truck driver exposed to ammonia after 18-wheeler rollover in Central Texas dies

Latest News

Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
FILE - Kim Kardashian arrives to the Serena Williams fashion show during Fashion Week in New...
12 to stand trial for Kardashian West jewel heist in Paris
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
3 dead, 2 critical after Andrews ISD band bus crash in Big Spring
FFF 2021 Wrap Up