Suspect arrested after barricading inside of RV in Bryan
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Louis Armstrong, 19, has been taken into custody without incident and has been arrested on multiple charges.
Officers responded to a family violence call around 1 p.m. this afternoon in the 3900 block of Still Meadow Drive in Bryan.
Armstrong barricaded himself inside of an RV from police.
Details are still limited at this time.
