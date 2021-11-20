Suspect arrested after barricading inside of RV in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Louis Armstrong, 19, has been taken into custody without incident and has been arrested on multiple charges.

Officers responded to a family violence call around 1 p.m. this afternoon in the 3900 block of Still Meadow Drive in Bryan.

Armstrong barricaded himself inside of an RV from police.

Details are still limited at this time.

