Advertisement

Baylor beats KSU, stays in the hunt for a Big 12 Title

Baylor wide receiver R.J. Sneed, center, congratulates running back Trestan Ebner, right, after...
Baylor wide receiver R.J. Sneed, center, congratulates running back Trestan Ebner, right, after scoring a touchdown as Tyquan Thornton (9) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bears are still in the hunt for a Conference Title.

It was a must-win game for a Baylor team that has dropped each of its last two road games.

The Bears had a fortunate turn of events to open the game. After the offense went three-and-out, Kansas State muffed the punt, and Baylor had the ball deep in KSU territory.

Tresten Ebner made it count by scoring the first points of the game on a six yard scamper.

The Bears doubled their lead in the second quarter when Gerry Bohanon connected with Drake Dabney on a two yard touchdown pass.

Kansas State scored to make it 14-7. Bohanon left the game with an apparent leg injury, and backup quarterback Blake Shapen led the Bears to a field goal to make it 17-7 at the half.

The Baylor defense held firm in the second half to beat the Wildcats 20-10.

Baylor has its season finale against Texas Tech in Waco next Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the traffic stop, the Trooper discovered 56 bundles of U.S. currency totaling $1,530,067...
Texas truck driver busted with $1.5M in cash; charged with money laundering
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after Andrews band bus crash in Big Spring
File Graphic
Truck driver exposed to ammonia after 18-wheeler rollover in Central Texas dies
Marina Brinkman, Sophie Goodman, Kadie Hartman, and Katherine Hart were indicted Nov. 18 by a...
Grand Jury indicts Caldwell High students after victim allegedly forced to strip on school bus
File Graphic
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in deadly Waco shooting

Latest News

Aphonso Thomas score a touchdown to help the Cru beat Trinity 13-3
UMHB Beats Trinity 2021
China Spring
Area Round Highlights, Scores
China Spring
HSFB PLAYOFFS: Central Texas Area Round Results
Classroom Champions
Classroom Champions: Lorena’s Kate Houser