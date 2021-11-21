Central Texas area narrowly under state’s average gas prices

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Gas prices in Central Texas are some of the lowest in the state this week leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday but not by much.

The state average for gas Sunday is $3.01.

In McLennan County on Sunday the average is $2.92 according to AAA. In Bell County the average is 2.96, as is the same in Coryell.

Gas prices across the state have hit a 7-year high, according to AAA. You can find your county’s average on this map.

“To fill up the average size tank in Texas its now about $17 more on average compared to where it was a year ago,” said Daniel Armbruster of AAA Texas.

As a result, travel experts say Thanksgiving week travelers should plan their budgets to avoid any surprise expenses. AAA also says maintaining a good tire pressure can also save you money at the pumps.

“Not only are underinflated tires a danger on the roadway, a hazard. They also take away from your fuel economy because your vehicle has to work harder to propel forward,” Armbruster said.

Travellers can also save money by comparing gas prices in person or using sites like Gas Buddy.

