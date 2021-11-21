Concerning text prompts family, police to search for Central Texas woman

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A text message indicating a Central Texas woman needed help prompted family members and police to ask for information on her whereabouts.

The Valley Mills Police Departments reports 24-year-old Molly Elizabeth Preveler of Waco was last heard from over the phone by family members. She was later able to send a text message, indicating she needed help.

That was the last time family heard from Preveler before she was reported missing on Sunday. Police say Preveler’s phone is now inoperable.

They are now asking for help to find her. Police say she could be driving a white 2001 Chevrolet Suburban that has a dent in the right rear passenger panel with license plate GYY8723. No other descriptions of Preveler were given.

Those who may have any information on her are asked to call Valley Mills PD at 254-932-6300. Police are trying to verify her welfare.

No other information is available.

