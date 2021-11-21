Advertisement

Defense carries UMHB to second round of the playoffs

By Christopher Williams
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - It was a defensive showcase for UMHB and Trinity in the first round of the D3 football playoffs.

Trinity had an interception that led to a field goal in the first quarter, and the Tigers led the Cru 3-0 through most of the first half.

With a minute left in the second quarter, UMHB evened the score with a 42-yard field goal from Anthony Avila.

The Cru added another field goal in the third quarter, and led 6-3 until the final 3 minutes of the game.

With just over two minutes on the clock, UMHB made a field goal, but decided to accept an offsides penalty that took the points of the board and put the Cru in a fourth and one situation.

UMHB opted to go for it, and Aphonso Thomas found green grass and scored a touchdown, going up 13-3.

The Cru held that lead until the end, earning a spot in the second round against Birmingham Southern.

Titus Dunk and Keith Gipson each had interceptions for the Cru.

