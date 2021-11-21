Advertisement

Killeen: Local community prepares annual Christmas wreaths for laying

For the 16th year in a row, the Killeen community gathered to prepare Christmas wreaths to lay...
For the 16th year in a row, the Killeen community gathered to prepare Christmas wreaths to lay on the graves of those who’ve died serving our country.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - For the 16th year in a row, the Killeen community gathered to prepare Christmas wreaths to lay on the graves of those who’ve died serving our country.

The event was complete with hundreds of volunteers, carefully attaching bows to more than 10,000 wreaths.

Aleta Carroll, a volunteer for several years, says she’s always done this to honor an Army veteran she befriended at work several years ago.

“If no one visited my friend’s grave, I’d hope that someone would do the same regardless,” she said.

“We want it all nice and neat. It’s something we’re proud of and we want I to be something they’re proud to be a part of also.

The wreaths will be laid at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen next Saturday, November 27 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the traffic stop, the Trooper discovered 56 bundles of U.S. currency totaling $1,530,067...
Texas truck driver busted with $1.5M in cash; charged with money laundering
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after Andrews band bus crash in Big Spring
File Graphic
Truck driver exposed to ammonia after 18-wheeler rollover in Central Texas dies
Marina Brinkman, Sophie Goodman, Kadie Hartman, and Katherine Hart were indicted Nov. 18 by a...
Grand Jury indicts Caldwell High students after victim allegedly forced to strip on school bus
File Graphic
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in deadly Waco shooting

Latest News

Bryan police takes suspect into custody after 5 hour long standoff
Suspect arrested after barricading inside of RV in Bryan
(Courtesy Photo from Backyard Bar & Grill)
AstroWorld disaster leads local venue to focus on security
FastCast
Brady's Saturday Evening FastCast
Man stabbed in Door Dash delivery gone wrong
Local Door Dash delivery gone wrong