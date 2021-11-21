Killeen: Local community prepares annual Christmas wreaths for laying

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - For the 16th year in a row, the Killeen community gathered to prepare Christmas wreaths to lay on the graves of those who’ve died serving our country.

The event was complete with hundreds of volunteers, carefully attaching bows to more than 10,000 wreaths.

Aleta Carroll, a volunteer for several years, says she’s always done this to honor an Army veteran she befriended at work several years ago.

“If no one visited my friend’s grave, I’d hope that someone would do the same regardless,” she said.

“We want it all nice and neat. It’s something we’re proud of and we want I to be something they’re proud to be a part of also.

The wreaths will be laid at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen next Saturday, November 27 at 10 a.m.

