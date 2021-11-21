One cold front today... Another one on Thanksgiving Day!

Our next cold front moves through Central Texas on Sunday. With that front we could see a few isolated showers, but rain chances are only around 20-30% for most of us. The front moves through our area during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Behind the front we will see gusty north winds & gradually falling temperatures.

We will see seasonably cool temperatures & rain-free conditions for the early part of next week. We are watching yet another cold front that is currently set to arrive in our area early on Thanksgiving day. Rain chances will start to increase across Central Texas starting late Wednesday, and decent rain chances look to stick around through the early afternoon hours on Thanksgiving day. There is still a little bit of uncertainty with this system, so we will continue to fine tune the forecast over the next few days.

We will see a decent dip in the temperatures with our Thanksgiving Day cold front. Highs on Thursday will struggle to make it into the low 60s. Friday will likely be the coldest day, with morning lows in the 30s & highs only making it into the mid-50s.

