Suspect sought after convenience store robbery

LAGUNA PARK, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find a man accused of robbing a convenience store over the weekend.

The incident was reported around 8:20 p.m. Saturday at the Lake Stop Market in Laguna Park, according to a Bosque County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office reports a man wearing a mask and a black hoodie went into the store and demanded its bank bag. After he got the money in the bag, the man left the area on foot.

At this time the sheriff’s office does not have a vehicle description.

Those with information are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 254-435-2362. Callers can remain anonymous.

