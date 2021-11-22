Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center to begin offering COVID-19 pediatric vaccine

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The COVID-19 pediatric vaccine for children ages 5 to11 is now available on post at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.

Officials at the hospital said walk-ins are welcome.

You can also set up an appointment by calling 245-288-8888.

The vaccine is administered at Hematology in the second floor of Clinic 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

