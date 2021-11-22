Advertisement

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center to begin offering COVID-19 pediatric vaccine

The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center on post at Fort Hood, Texas.
The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center on post at Fort Hood, Texas.(Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Facebook page)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The COVID-19 pediatric vaccine for children ages 5 to11 is now available on post at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.

Officials at the hospital said walk-ins are welcome.

You can also set up an appointment by calling 245-288-8888.

The vaccine is administered at Hematology in the second floor of Clinic 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

