Local school district offering more personalized alternative for high school

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local school district said the traditional high school experience may not be for everyone, and that’s why it’s developing a new option.

The Horizons program is a new program that will be offered through Midway High School next year.

It will have its own campus, which is what’s under construction off Panther Way in Hewitt.

Dr. Valerie Willis, principal of the campus, said the goal is to have instruction that’s smaller and more focused.

Dr. Willis said the program will have instruction created to support student’s interests and plans for after high school, whether that’s heading to college or the workforce.

There will be two paths—one for college, which gives students the chance to head to college with their basics complete, and one for a career, where students can get work experience.

Dr. Willis said the district worked with McLennan Community college to create a course schedule students can follow, while the career path will be shaped for student needs.

The district said the goal is to help students, who may need a bit of extra help, see what they are capable of.

“They have that vision to do college or career, but they need someone who helps them be intentional about planning that and accessing all the resources that they really do have available to them,” Dr. Willis said.

The program application is open now, and there are 100 spots available. Interested parents and students can head to the Midway Horizons program website for more information and the application.

The district is also hosting a parent information night on Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. in the Midway Middle School Performing Arts Center.

