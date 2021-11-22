Advertisement

Nolanville: Local fundraiser brings awareness to abandoned dogs, pets

Faded Spades and Gray Mutts Rescue held a fundraiser in Nolanville to bring awareness to abandoned dogs Sunday.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Faded Spades and Gray Mutts Rescue held a fundraiser in Nolanville to bring awareness to abandoned dogs Sunday.

There, the event hosted a raffle and collected donations including money, dog food and toys.

Most importantly, they showcased dogs that were available for adoption after being rescued, and stress that the need to adopt is greater than ever.

“We are in desperate need of foster homes,” said Gray Mutts Rescue Founder Amy Gray.

“Most shelters are right now because they’re full. Foster homes are hard to come by right now for some reason. We pay all medical for our dogs and will provide all the necessary supplies needed, but we just need good foster homes to take these babies in and care for them like they’re their own.”

Anyone who’d like to make a donation to Gray Mutts Rescue can find more information on the organization’s website.

