Police: Two people found dead at College Station motel

Police confirm officers were called to the motel in the 2300 block of Texas Avenue near Brentwood Drive for a “welfare concern”.
College Station police are investigating the deaths of two people found at a motel on Texas Avenue Monday afternoon.(Photo by KBTX's Clay Falls)
By Rusty Surette and Clay Falls
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s an active police investigation happening Monday afternoon at a motel in College Station.

Police confirm that two people were found dead when officers were called to the motel in the 2300 block of Texas Avenue near Brentwood Drive for a welfare concern call.

That call was made just before 2:00 p.m. but police have not said publicly who notified authorities.

Currently, a portion of the business is blocked off with crime scene tape and multiple officers are on the scene.

A spokesman for the police department said investigators believe the incident is isolated and there is no danger to the public. When KBTX asked for more clarifying information CSPD declined to answer.

