Advertisement

Prominent Minnesota poet, writer Robert Bly dies at 95

Bly spent most of his life in his native Minnesota and was an active poet for more than 50...
Bly spent most of his life in his native Minnesota and was an active poet for more than 50 years, winning the National Book Award in 1968 for a book of Vietnam War protest poems.(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Poet Robert Bly, who authored the men’s movement classic “Iron John,” has died.

Bly spent most of his life in his native Minnesota and was an active poet for more than 50 years, winning the National Book Award in 1968 for a book of Vietnam War protest poems.

Bly also translated the work of international poets to bring them to U.S. readers.

He was 95 and had suffered from dementia for several years.

His daughter, Mary Bly, says he died at home in Minneapolis on Sunday, surrounded by family.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley Mills police are searching for 24-year-old Molly Elizabeth Preveler.
Concerning text prompts family, police to search for Central Texas woman
One man is critical condition after being shot while riding motorcycle.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after being shot on a Central Texas roadway
Snow surrounds an Austin Energy station on Feb. 18. Credit:
Texas grid vulnerable to blackouts during severe winter weather, even with new preparations, ERCOT estimates show
Man stabbed in Door Dash delivery gone wrong
Temple Police investigating after Door Dash delivery goes horribly wrong
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after Andrews band bus crash in Big Spring

Latest News

Two new surveys find Thanksgiving dinner will cost Americans more this year.
Cost of Thanksgiving dinner is rising, surveys say
Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Attorneys make final case to jurors in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Police: Waukesha parade crash suspect was in a domestic disturbance
President Biden on parade tragedy
President Biden on parade tragedy
Police lights file graphic.
Crash with tractor-trailer kills 5 in van on Ohio highway