Thanksgiving front still on the way but nice weather ahead of the front

Another round of chilly air has moved in thanks to Sunday’s cold front but it won’t be lasting long since the warm up begins again tomorrow ahead of another front set to arrive on Thanksgiving. Rain chances will remain high on Thanksgiving, but the latest forecast model data continues to suggest that Thursday’s front will move clean through the area and rain will end pretty quickly during the day on Thanksgiving! Before we get to Turkey Day, we have to get through a shortened workweek. Thankfully, no weather woes for us for the next few days! Chilly temperatures are around this morning as we start out in the 40s and low 50s. Although some cloudiness is possible west of Highway 281 and near I-45/Highway 190, it’s going to be a mostly sunny day with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 60s. Breezy north winds today turn southerly overnight but should remain low enough to allow temperatures to drop into the mid-to-upper 30s Tuesday morning. We’re expecting sunshine and gusty south winds Tuesday to push highs back into the upper 60s and low 70s. South winds increase to near 30 MPH Wednesday pulling in the humidity required for Thanksgiving’s rain. Although daytime rain chances Wednesday are less than 10%, we’re not expecting a ton of sunshine to be around. Still, morning temperatures in the mid-50s should reach the mid-70s.

Thursday’s cold front arrives in the morning hours and will bring a myriad of changing weather conditions on Thanksgiving itself. Rain chances will start well after sunset Wednesday with the best chances for rain coming after 3 AM as the front slowly arrives. By daybreak, we’re expecting widely scattered showers and thunderstorms but the steady forward movement of the front should push most of the rain out of the area by lunch time. Lingering showers will remain possible through about 2 PM east of I-35 and near Highway 190. The other big story on Thanksgiving will be temperatures. Since the front arrives in the morning, we’re expecting pre-frontal temperatures to stay in the low-to-mid 60s. Temperatures should drop pretty notably as the front moves through, likely dropping into at least the mid-50s and maybe even more than that. Although we may see some late-day sunshine, the gusty north winds behind the front should keep temperatures from rebounding too much. We’ll likely end up close to but a shade below 60° late in the day. Black Friday will be a chilly one with morning lows dropping into the mid-30s while afternoon highs, under partly cloudy skies, return only into the mid-to-upper 50s. Another chance for rain arrives Saturday with a weak disturbance but highs should warm back into the 60s. We may briefly reach 70° next Tuesday before another storm system could potentially blow through for the middle of next week.

