Tracking a Thanksgiving Day Cold Front!

It’s been a very nice November day across Central Texas for this Monday. Temperatures will drop quickly tonight, and we will likely be in the chilly 30s Tuesday morning. The weather Tuesday should be pretty nice, but we will see stronger winds out of the south around 10-20 mph. If you are hitting the roadways on Wednesday to visit family for Thanksgiving the weather looks to be pretty good. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm with highs in the mid-70s.

The main weather feature that we are watching this week is a cold front that is set to move through Thanksgiving morning. Rain chances will start well after sunset Wednesday with the best chances for rain coming after 3 AM as the front slowly arrives. By daybreak, we’re expecting widely scattered showers and thunderstorms but the steady forward movement of the front should push most of the rain out of the area by lunch time. Lingering showers will remain possible through about 2 PM east of I-35 and near Highway 190. The other big story on Thanksgiving will be temperatures. Since the front arrives in the morning, we’re expecting pre-frontal temperatures to stay in the low-to-mid 60s. Temperatures should drop pretty notably as the front moves through, likely dropping into at least the mid-50s and maybe even more than that. Although we may see some late-day sunshine, the gusty north winds behind the front should keep temperatures from rebounding too much. We’ll likely end up close to but a shade below 60° late in the day. Black Friday will be a chilly one with morning lows dropping into the mid-30s while afternoon highs, under partly cloudy skies, return only into the mid-to-upper 50s. Another chance for rain arrives Saturday with a weak disturbance but highs should warm back into the 60s. We may briefly reach 70° next Tuesday before another storm system could potentially blow through for the middle of next week.

