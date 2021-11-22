Waco: Local church turkey dinner giveaway helps dozens

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - First Methodist Church Waco helped provide 100 free turkey dinners to families in need Sunday evening.

The event was orchestrated by the church and Tynna Dixon to honor a young man who gave back to the community hundreds of times.

Dixon’s son, Daylen, was killed in a boating accident in Lake Waco earlier this year.

Dixon says while giving back to those in need is always a rewarding feeling, continuing her son’s legacy of community service is monumental.

“I can’t really describe it,” she said.

“Words can’t describe how this makes me feel to be able to give back to those who need it on behalf and in memory of my son, Daylen. Daylen was such a giver and a magnet to so many people and I just want that to live on.”

Dixon adds she and the church plan on hosting many more charity and food drives in the months to come.

