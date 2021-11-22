Waco: Masonic lodge & police department host fundraiser to help Family Abuse Center

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor masonic lodge 1235 and the Waco police department partnered to host a coming together event to raise donations for the Waco Family Abuse Center Sunday.

According to the CDC, one in 15 children are exposed to physical violence by a loved one or family member.

Waco Police Officer and Mason Chris Eaton says he’s seen cases of domestic abuse, and wishes he wouldn’t have to see it as often as he does.

“This is something that’s near and dear to my heart,” he said.

“You know, I’ve seen a lot of people in very bad situations.”

Even worse, many of the shelters including the Waco Family Abuse Center are struggling to keep their doors open.

“These shelters that help them depend on our donations because they’re non-profits,” Eaton said.

“So, without people in the community stepping up and donating the funds, then they just don’t exist.”

To help, the lodge and the department hosted the event, collecting donations including money, food and household items. Fellow Mason and former Killeen Fireman Pablo Ramos III says he’s volunteered at the Family Abuse Center, and any donation is desperately needed.

“Just keeping the bills going, utilities, electricity, AC units needing repair, buying things like toiletries, shampoo, all those things, you’d be surprised how much help they need,” he said.

Overall, the event was able to raise more than $3,000 along with clothes and blankets. While there is much work to be done, Eaton encourages anyone experiencing abuse at the hands of a loved one to speak up.

“By the time someone finally seeks help, it’s been a long road,” he said.

“I would just tell that person you’re not alone. We see you. Whether today or tomorrow is the time you look for help, just know that there are people out there that care.”

