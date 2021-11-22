Driver charged for wreck involving Waco Police officer escorting funeral procession

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Monday announced the arrest of Jelani James, 36, on a charge of aggravated assault for the November 25, 2020 collision that injured an off-duty Waco Police officer escorting a funeral procession.

A Grand Jury indicted James in May 2021, a Waco Police spokesperson said. James was arrested on November 16, 2021, according to police.

The off-duty Waco police officer, who was not identified by police, was struck while riding a motorcycle at the intersection of Crosslake Parkway and Corporation Parkway near Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the driver of the car that struck the motorcycle.

Police said an investigation revealed that, during the funeral procession, James stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Corporation Parkway and Crosslake Drive.

As the funeral procession passed through the intersection, James allegedly “saw a break in the procession and tried to cut through,” Waco Police said.

At that moment, James allegedly collided with the officer riding the motorcycle.

Waco Police said the officer has been recovering from his injuries since the day of the collision.

