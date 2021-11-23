Be Remarkable: Baylor University police officer is on receiving end of wonderful surprise

WACO, TX - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us over to Baylor University where a police officer - known for protecting and serving with a smile - found himself on the receiving end of a wonderful surprise.

Ask anyone close to him - and they will tell you Lieutenant Greg Perkins is rarely at a loss for words, but when Danny Daniel with Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers crashed coffee with a cop on the campus of Baylor University to honor him he was pretty much at a loss for words.

Lt. Perkins was nominated by Sandy Kocian, his co-worker in the Department of Public safety.

Sandy notes Lt. Perkins has served more than 18 years on the police force at Baylor, has been named officer of the year seven times, is a pastor at his church, and says he compassionately provides care and guidance to everyone he meets.

“Remarkable is the only word I can think of for Greg.”, Sandy Kocian, Co-worker

However, Greg can think of several words - when it comes to his gratitude for being acknowledged.

“I love what I do, I love people, I love what I do. It’s not about me, that’s my motto. When it becomes about me I need to quit what I’m doing. For someone to take time out of their day to nominate you it just speaks volumes.”, Lt. Greg Perkins, Baylor University Police

“As part of the Be Remarkable program, we donate $500 dollars to whatever cause you want to put it to.”, Danny Daniel, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers

Lieutenant Greg Perkins is a remarkable man who never stops working to help others and who leaves us with a remarkable lesson.

“Once I pass on this earth it’s time for me to rest, as long as I’m alive I’ll do what I can. You only get one shot at this guys.”, Lt. Greg Perkins, Baylor University Police

If you know a remarkable person, nominate them at kwtx.com/beremarkable.