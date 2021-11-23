Advertisement

Central Texas sheriff: Store clerk plotted robbery with suspect

The Bosque County Sheriff's Office said the people seen in these photos are Tara Johanning, the...
The Bosque County Sheriff's Office said the people seen in these photos are Tara Johanning, the store clerk, and Carlos Brown Maeso, the alleged robber.(Bosque County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - An investigation into the reported robbery of the Lake Stop Convenience Store in Laguna Park revealed it was “a plotted robbery conducted by an employee of the store and the suspect who carried out the robbery,” said Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks.

Deputies arrested Tara Johanning, the store clerk at the time of the robbery, Hendricks said.

Johanning is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, a third degree felony.

Investigators identified Carlos Brown Maeso as the masked suspect in the robbery. Maeso is described as an Hispanic man about six feet tall and 220 pounds. Maeso has distinguishing tattoos on his arms.

The Bosque County Sheriff's Office said Carlos Brown Maeso, the alleged robber, remains at large.
The Bosque County Sheriff's Office said Carlos Brown Maeso, the alleged robber, remains at large.(Bosque County Sheriff's Office)

The man is currently a fugitive at large with an outstanding warrant for criminal conspiracy to commit robbery.

Maeso is known to frequent Waco and the Laguna Park area.

If you have information regarding his whereabouts, or have information pertaining to this investigation, please contact BCSO at (254) 435-2363.

Callers may remain anonymous.

The sheriff’s office said it will charge and arrest anyone providing shelter or transportation, or in anyway assisting Maeso while he remains at large.

