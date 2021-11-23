Advertisement

Killeen man honored for helping elderly, homeless during February’s winter storm

Daivone Muhammad - a.k.a ‘Chicago’ - hopes recognition will aid efforts to help troubled youth
Daivone Muhammad, in the center, was recently recognized by the Killeen City Council for his...
Daivone Muhammad, in the center, was recently recognized by the Killeen City Council for his volunteer efforts during Texas' February winter storm.(The City of Killeen)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Daivone Muhammad - known to locals and friends as “Chicago” - is hoping recognition in the form of a city-wide award will help him in his work to reach out to troubled youth.

Muhammad is receiving Killeen’s Star Award mainly for helping out the homeless and elderly during the blackouts caused by February’s winter storm.

Helping those who are less fortunate is not his only passion in Killeen.

“When I’m driving through this neighborhood and I see a young man acting other than himself, I got to get out and I got to talk to (him),” said Muhammad.

The Chicago South Side native has already received the help of an organization named Village United.

He is also known around town for his work helping young men in the area.

“At least once a week somebody from the community mentions Chicago and the positive things that Chicago has been doing,” said Killeen City Representative Melissa Brown.

She nominated Muhammad for Killeen’s star award in appreciation for helping others during February’s storm.

“He actually crashed his car twice and still got back in and continued out on the road delivering things to people,” said Brown.

Now, she hopes it can prompt others get behind his youth initiatives.

“The fact that he had been in trouble in his past,” said Brown. “And could’ve continued down that road but made the conscious choice to change direction and become a servant to his community.”

But there is still a lot of work to be done for Muhammad, visiting juvenile detention centers and interacting with children around his neighborhood.

“Whether I’m in the club environment, you know owning a security company, whatever I’m doing,” said Muhammad. “I’m working to deter somebody from throwing their life away.”

Now he hopes others will join him.

“I stopped sitting at tables and doing the meetings,” said Muhammad. “It’s time for us to get out here and do the work.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley Mills police are searching for 24-year-old Molly Elizabeth Preveler.
Concerning text prompts family, police to search for Central Texas woman
One man is critical condition after being shot while riding motorcycle.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after being shot on a Central Texas roadway
Snow surrounds an Austin Energy station on Feb. 18. Credit:
Texas grid vulnerable to blackouts during severe winter weather, even with new preparations, ERCOT estimates show
Man stabbed in Door Dash delivery gone wrong
Temple Police investigating after Door Dash delivery goes horribly wrong
A truck driver was killed in a rollover wreck after being exposed to ammonia Friday.
Falls County road reopened following deadly ammonia leak

Latest News

Chicago
Killeen man hopes award will help continue efforts to reach troubled youths
Growth in west Temple
West Temple experience growth and development
Ashley Radde
Central Texas family afflicted with heartache this holiday season after losing daughter to COVID-19
Family trying to find a way to get through holidays after passing of Ashley Radde
Struggling during the holidays