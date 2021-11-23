Killeen man honored for helping elderly, homeless during February’s winter storm

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Daivone Muhammad - known to locals and friends as “Chicago” - is hoping recognition in the form of a city-wide award will help him in his work to reach out to troubled youth.

Muhammad is receiving Killeen’s Star Award mainly for helping out the homeless and elderly during the blackouts caused by February’s winter storm.

Helping those who are less fortunate is not his only passion in Killeen.

“When I’m driving through this neighborhood and I see a young man acting other than himself, I got to get out and I got to talk to (him),” said Muhammad.

The Chicago South Side native has already received the help of an organization named Village United.

He is also known around town for his work helping young men in the area.

“At least once a week somebody from the community mentions Chicago and the positive things that Chicago has been doing,” said Killeen City Representative Melissa Brown.

She nominated Muhammad for Killeen’s star award in appreciation for helping others during February’s storm.

“He actually crashed his car twice and still got back in and continued out on the road delivering things to people,” said Brown.

Now, she hopes it can prompt others get behind his youth initiatives.

“The fact that he had been in trouble in his past,” said Brown. “And could’ve continued down that road but made the conscious choice to change direction and become a servant to his community.”

But there is still a lot of work to be done for Muhammad, visiting juvenile detention centers and interacting with children around his neighborhood.

“Whether I’m in the club environment, you know owning a security company, whatever I’m doing,” said Muhammad. “I’m working to deter somebody from throwing their life away.”

Now he hopes others will join him.

“I stopped sitting at tables and doing the meetings,” said Muhammad. “It’s time for us to get out here and do the work.”

