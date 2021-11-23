Advertisement

Navy assists with supply chain backlog in California

The U.S. Navy has been called in to assist with the supply chain back log in Port Hueneme in...
The U.S. Navy has been called in to assist with the supply chain back log in Port Hueneme in California.(US NAVY)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In the midst of the supply chain crisis, the U.S Navy has been called in to help with the backlog in California.

The Navy has partnered with the Oxnard Harbor District to assist in decrease congestion at Port Hueneme.

A standing joint use agreement allows the Navy to support commercial supply chain logistics when activated.

The agreement was activated in November to help reduce shipping congestion at Los Angeles County’s major ports.

It comes as tangled supply chains have boosted costs and limited the availability of everything from automobiles to clothing to toys.

Earlier this month, the White House launched a dashboard to track progress in easing the backlog of imported goods.

It’s aimed to address fears about inflation and hard-to-find goods heading into the holiday season.

The White House is also working to relax trucking regulations and persuade ports and railroads to operate around the clock.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley Mills police are searching for 24-year-old Molly Elizabeth Preveler.
Concerning text prompts family, police to search for Central Texas woman
One man is critical condition after being shot while riding motorcycle.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after being shot on a Central Texas roadway
Snow surrounds an Austin Energy station on Feb. 18. Credit:
Texas grid vulnerable to blackouts during severe winter weather, even with new preparations, ERCOT estimates show
Man stabbed in Door Dash delivery gone wrong
Temple Police investigating after Door Dash delivery goes horribly wrong
A truck driver was killed in a rollover wreck after being exposed to ammonia Friday.
Falls County road reopened following deadly ammonia leak

Latest News

Thousands of meals loaded on to trucks for for military families.
Fort Hood families receive Thanksgiving basket
Handcuffs graphic
Two more arrests made in connection to Waco murder investigation
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal...
Alex Jones, Roger Stone subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee
Police arrested Raymond Gino Estrada, 35, a firefighter accused of posing as fire marshal.
Texas firefighter charged for allegedly posing as fire marshal at bar
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route