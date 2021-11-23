Advertisement

Samsung building new manufacturing facility in Central Texas

Project expected to create more than 2K high-tech jobs; 6,500 construction jobs
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Dr. Kinam Kim, the vice chairman and CEO of the Samsung...
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Dr. Kinam Kim, the vice chairman and CEO of the Samsung Electronics Device Solutions Division.(Pool feed image)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced Samsung Electronics will build a new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Taylor, a small city in Williamson County, in a move that will create more than 2,000 high-tech jobs and “a minimum of 6,500 construction jobs.”

The governor’s office said Samsung’s approximated $17 billion investment “will be the largest foreign direct investment in Texas on record, bringing the company’s total Texas investment to more than $35 billion since 1996.”

The new manufacturing facility will reportedly produce advanced logic chips that will power next-generation devices for mobile applications, 5G networks, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence, Abbott’s office said.

Construction will begin in early 2022 with a target of production start in the second half of 2024. The $17 billion in capital investments includes buildings, property improvements, machinery, and equipment.

“Companies like Samsung continue to invest in Texas because of our world-class business climate and exceptional workforce,” said Governor Abbott.

“With greater manufacturing capacity, we will be able to better serve the needs of our customers and contribute to the stability of the global semiconductor supply chain,” said Dr. Kinam Kim, the vice chairman and CEO of the Samsung Electronics Device Solutions Division.

“Samsung’s decision to locate its cutting-edge semiconductor fabrication plant in Taylor is the single most significant and consequential development for the local economy since the International & Great Northern Railroad laid tracks here in the 1870′s,” said Taylor Mayor Brandt Rydell.

“The City of Taylor is honored to have been selected by Samsung as the site for this critically important project, and we look forward to a long-lasting and mutually-beneficial relationship between our community and the company.”

